-
By Joaqlin EstusThrough the Alaska Native Science and Engineering Program, or ANSEP, middle-school students learn through hands-on activities that teach…
-
Climate change, Alaska Native issues high profile during President Obama visit to AlaskaAlaska Native issues will be the subject of high-level…
-
August 18, 2015Little Diomede villagers to renew ties severed in the late 1940s by the Cold WarResidents of a tiny Alaska village are trying to resurrect…
-
Alaska Native Science and Engineering Program director said gift will change AlaskaIn 2013, the National Governors Association issued a report saying U.S.…
-
Judge's ruling will shift education costs to stateA Superior Court Judge has ruled in favor of the Ketchikan Gateway Borough in its lawsuit launched in…
-
"Scathing" report leads to Alaska National Guard firingsThree leaders of the Alaska National Guard have been fired from their positions. The removal of…
-
Oral arguments have wrapped up in an appeal of the conviction of 13 Yup'ik Eskimo fishermen for illegally fishing for king salmon on the Kuskokwim River…