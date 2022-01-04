-
The House Resources Committee got an update on the traditional foods movement in Alaska.It’s becoming more common for public facilities in the state to…
-
The partial federal shutdown is putting strain on some Alaska Native tribes and tribal organizations. Some are dipping into reserves in order to pay for…
-
By Joaqlin Estus, KNBAA Yup’ik woman from the Bristol Bay region known as one of the people who created the Alaska tribal health system and a savvy…
-
KNBA News - Bill on sex ed fails; Alaska Native Medical Center adds traditonal foods to patient menu5/5/16Legislation to change who can teach sexual education failsBy the Associated PressA wide-ranging education bill emphasizing local and parental…
-
Housing to increase access to health services for Alaska NativesTribal, federal, state, and private sector leaders Wednesday {may 20, 2015] kicked off…
-
About a hundred people Tuesday visited the Aleutian Pribilof Islands Association offices in Anchorage to celebrate the publication of a book with hundreds…