Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act

-
Our guest for Morning Line today: David Clark, Legislative Assistant with the Alaska Native Village Corporation Association, shared about an event hosted…
-
Monday (Aug. 15), Alaska Attorney General JahnaLindemuth announced she will drop an appeal in a case involving increased tribal jurisdiction through…
-
5/12/16Lawyers say state could be on the hook for tens of millions of dollars over Anchorage Legislative offices. After a judge ruled the building's lease…
-
Tribes seek info on layoffs, alleged mishandling of federal funds at AVCPBy Joaqlin Estus, KNBA – AnchorageJan. 19, 2016 Four tribes in western Alaska are…
-
-
Tribes’ attorney says state of Alaska seeks to delay a ruling it has little chance of winning on appealThe Alaska Dispatch News reports the state is…
-
12/19/14 - Interior Dept. issues regulations allowing Alaska tribes to put lands in protected statusAlaskan tribes allowed to exercise same rights as lower 48 tribesTribes in Alaska are celebrating a decision that allows them to apply to have lands…
-
4/3/14 KNBA News - Senate committee hears a bill to strengthen Alaska tribal courts, law enforcementThe Senate Indian Affairs Committee heard no opposition to a bill that would strengthen Alaska tribal courts and law enforcement, but the state of Alaska,…
-
Gov. Sean Parnell is proposing new tax credits to help the three refineries in Alaska to provide lower-cost fuels to in-state customers.A bill that would…