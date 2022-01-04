-
This morning's guests for Our Community were Bill Oberly, Alaska Innocence Project Executive Director, and Board Member Kevin Tripp. The Alaska Innocence…
-
KNBA News - Hundreds of supporters celebrate judge's decision to toss out Fairbanks Four convictionsBy JoaqlinEstus, with assistance from Tim Ellis, KUAC – FairbanksYesterday, Thursday, Dec. 17, 2015, Superior Court judge Paul Lyle approved a deal…
-
KUAC's Dan Bross reports Fairbanks Mayor Dan Eberhart has agreed to the Tanana Chiefs Conference's request to join it and others who are calling for a…