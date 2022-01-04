Alaska Department of Fish and Game

-
Friendly faces and kind voices graced the Morning Line airwaves this Tuesday, reminding listeners about an event happening this coming Saturday, June 3rd.…
-
Amount of revenue, and "bundling" of tax proposals raise questionsby the Associated PressGov. Bill Walker's newly repackaged tax proposals have landed…
-
Twice as many Alaskans enrolled for health insurance as last monthThe federal government said about 16 thousand Alaskans have signed up for health…
-
Fourteen homicides in Anchorage in 2014 down from pastThe number of homicides in Anchorage in 2014 was the lowest in two decades. Alaska Dispatch News…
-
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is considering designating some 35,000 square miles of ocean in the Bering, Chukchi and Beaufort seas…
-
Cost of energy, Medicaid expansion high priorituesThe mood was celebratory in Juneau yesterday (Dec. 1) during the inauguration ceremony for Governor Bill…
-
Advertising time went for as much as $35,000 for a 30-second spot during the NFL gameMore than $57 million was spent on Alaska's U.S. Senate race. Of that…
-
In a work session Wednesday, the Federal Subsistence Board discussed but did not act on a proposal that federal agencies take over management of the…
-
Second of two newscasts for Wed. 4/16/14: Subsistence users give the Federal Subsistence Board several ideas for changes as it reviews its process for…
-
One of two newscasts for Wed. 4/16/14: The state of Alaska harshly criticized the Federal Subsistence Board for cutting state fish and game subsistence…