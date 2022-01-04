aging in Alaska

-
It's taken years of research, experimentation, testing and innovation, but a low maintenance, easy-to-operate wind turbine project is already showing…
-
Muktuk, fish eggs, caribou, moose, fish oil, seaweed and other traditional foods shared with friends and family are key to longevity say Native elders.
-
Research shows a good marriage at age 50 is a better indicator of happiness at age 80 than low cholesterol. And learning to play, create, and form new…
-
A shortage of primary care doctors looms just as baby boomers are about to get sick.
-
AGING IN ALASKAMarch 17 - 21, 2014, As a part of KNBA Morning News, News Director Joaqlin Estus shared a series of stories that discuss the value of…
-
Ahtna, the Native for-profit corporation for Eastern Interior Alaska, asks Congress to approve its proposal to co-manage fish and game on its lands,…