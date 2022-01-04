-
PFD Voter Registration Initiate Heads to Division of Elections for Signature VerificationBased on a story by BrielleSchaeffer, KCAW – SitkaA statewide…
-
Witnesses endorse tribal courts as a solution By Joaqlin Estus, KNBA Alaska has already outgrown the $250-million Goose Creek Correctional Center that…
-
Trespassing bison on Kodiak safe from hunters Friday the Alaska Supreme Court overturned a 2007 Alaska Department of Fish and Game regulation that…
-
Japanese consider Alaskan Liquefied Natural Gas a possible alternative to nuclear powerGov. Bill Walker called the agreement an important first step for…
-
Reports to the Federal Elections Commission show Sen. Mark Begich spent $10 million in his campaign to retain his seat. Senator-elect Dan Sullivan spend…
-
Construction of cables under Arctic waters between England and Japan, and overland from Prudhoe to Anchorage inching forwardAn ambitious project that…
-
12/19/14 - Interior Dept. issues regulations allowing Alaska tribes to put lands in protected statusAlaskan tribes allowed to exercise same rights as lower 48 tribesTribes in Alaska are celebrating a decision that allows them to apply to have lands…
-
Congress leaves federal pipeline coordinator's office unfundedThe office of the federal coordinator for Alaska gas pipeline projects is shutting down.…
-
Oil and gas leases in Bristol Bay on indefinite hold President Obama Tuesday took the possibility of oil and gas leasing in Bristol Bay indefinitely off…
-
Gov. Walker cuts former Governor's infrastructure budget in halfBy Alexandra Guttierrez, Alaska Public Radio NetworkBy law, Alaska's governor is required…