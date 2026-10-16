Koahnic Broadcast Corp. Press Release

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

October 14, 2026

PRX Partners with Native Voice One to Deliver Native-Produced Public Radio Programming to Stations and Communities

News, culture, health, and youth programs air on more than 200 tribal, rural, and urban stations and reach listeners across the U.S., Canada, and Australia

October 14, 2026––Leading public media organization PRX today announced a broadcast distribution partnership with Native Voice One (NV1), the public radio service linking stations to high-quality Native-produced and Indigenous-focused programming that educates, advocates, and celebrates Indigenous life and values.

Through this new PRX partnership, Native Voice One––a division of Koahnic Broadcast Corporation based in Anchorage, Alaska––continues to deliver a wide range of public radio programs and topical specials to more than 200 tribal, rural, and urban stations, with programming heard on more than 655 signals in communities across 36 states, and in Canada, Australia, and Guam. The partnership is enabled through the support of Public Media Infrastructure (PMI) , the nonprofit ensuring local public media stations have the tools, technology, and shared services they need to continue serving their communities in the post-CPB era.

Now available via PRX’s digital distribution platform for public radio broadcast programming, 17 ongoing weekly series plus special one-time programs throughout the year delivered to stations including the following, among others:

“We’re proud to partner with PRX as a more integrated part of our distribution, and to continue bringing a vast catalogue of Native programming to the stations and communities we serve,” said Nola Daves Moses, Program and Distribution Manager for Native Voice One. “This is a powerful example of how we can work together to strengthen the public radio system while expanding access to Native voices and perspectives for audiences within and beyond Native communities. We’re grateful, too, to PMI for making this partnership possible.”

Together, Native Voice One programs available via PRX provide public radio stations access to a broad mix of Indigenous news, music, culture, education, and storytelling, reflecting the diversity of Native communities and the people and perspectives they represent.

“Our imperative to power public media is also achieved through service to the communities we reach together,” said Jason Saldanha, COO of PRX. “Through our partnership with NV1––a bedrock of our system––we’re proud to help Native-focused productions continue to thrive on air, and to bring Native communities nationwide and beyond the news, educational, and cultural programming they turn to.”

“Partnerships like this one are the exact reason PMI exists,” said Jeannie Ericson, CEO, Public Media Infrastructure. “PMI’s support of PRX’s digital tools for broadcast distribution helps ensure that public media producers like Native Voice One can continue to serve local stations and communities with programming that audiences can't find anywhere else. We’re proud to play a role in strengthening the infrastructure that makes that connection possible.”

Media contacts:

David Cotrone, Director of Public Relations and Communications for PRX, david.cotrone@prx.org

Bob Petersen, Network Manager of NV1, bobp@nv1.org or 907-538-3981

About Native Voice One

Native Voice One (NV1) is the Native public radio distribution service, linking stations across the country to Indigenous radio programming, from reservation and village-based stations to stations in top urban markets. Now celebrating 20 years of service, NV1 distributes work from producers whose programming educates, advocates, and celebrates Indigenous life and values. NV1 is operated by Koahnic Broadcast Corporation (KBC), a nonprofit, Alaska Native governed and operated media center located in Anchorage, Alaska. To learn more about NV1, visit NV1.org ; for KBC, visithttp://www.knba.org/ koahnic.org .

About PRX

Celebrating more than 20 years as a nonprofit public media organization, PRX works in partnership with leading independent creators, organizations, and stations to bring meaningful audio storytelling into millions of listeners’ lives. PRX is one of the world’s top podcast publishers, public radio distributors, and audio producers, serving as an engine of innovation for public media and podcasting to help shape a vibrant future for creative and journalistic audio. Shows across PRX’s portfolio of broadcast productions, podcast partners, and its Radiotopia podcast network have received recognition from the Peabody Awards, the Tribeca Festival, the International Documentary Association, the National Magazine Awards, and the Pulitzer Prizes. Visit PRX.org for more.

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