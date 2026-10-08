Koahnic Broadcast Corp. Press Release

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

October 8, 2026

Koahnic Broadcast Corporation Appoints Charlie Perry to Lead Media and Audience Growth

Perry named General Manager of Media as Koahnic advances its strategic transformation.

ANCHORAGE, Alaska - Koahnic Broadcast Corporation (KBC) announced that it has appointed Charlie Perry as General Manager of Media, a senior executive role responsible for guiding the organization’s national media strategy across content, journalism, production, distribution, and audience growth.

The appointment marks a major step in the implementation of KBC’s Survive to Thrive strategic plan and Koahnic 2030, the organization’s multi-year transformation and sustainability initiative.

Koahnic’s Survive to Thrive strategic plan established three north stars: financial sustainability with growth, organizational excellence, and national brand leadership for Native and Indigenous content. The plan calls for investment in people, technology, marketing, audience development, cross-platform content, and new revenue strategies.

These priorities continue through Koahnic 2030, which is designed to strengthen KBC’s digital-forward presence, expand the reach and impact of its programming, preserve and advance Native journalism, storytelling, language, arts and culture, and build greater long-term financial independence.

“For several years, we have been preparing Koahnic for the next chapter of Indigenous media,” said Jaclyn Sallee, President and CEO of Koahnic Broadcast Corporation. “Our strategic plan gave us clear direction, and Koahnic 2030 is helping us put that plan into motion. The future of our content and the future of our audience have to be planned together. Charlie brings a broad perspective shaped by experience in Indigenous media, production, digital strategy, and audience development. His appointment gives us the leadership capacity to move that work forward with greater focus and coordination as we shape a stronger media organization for the future.”

Charlie Perry to Lead Koahnic’s Media Portfolio

Perry joins Koahnic Broadcast Corporation with more than a decade of experience in Indigenous media, public media, content production, and digital strategy. A citizen of the Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation, he is the founder of Charlie Perry Productions and creator and executive producer of Spirit Plate, a PBS Food series focused on Indigenous food sovereignty, culture, and community leadership.

Perry previously served as Director of Programming & National Narrative Strategy for Vision Maker Media, serving more than over 100 public television stations. His experience also includes work with First Nations Experience.

In his new role, Perry will provide leadership and operational cohesion across Koahnic’s media portfolio while strengthening coordination across teams and platforms. He will also seek strategic, mission-aligned opportunities that support organizational sustainability.

“Koahnic already creates journalism and storytelling of national importance, and I’m excited about the opportunity to help more people discover and engage with that work,” Perry said. “People consume media across many platforms, and we have an opportunity to strengthen how our content is developed and distributed, deepen relationships with stations and partners, and reach audiences in new ways. I look forward to working with the entire team to grow that impact.”

About Koahnic Broadcast Corporation

Koahnic Broadcast Corporation is a national Indigenous media organization dedicated to amplifying Native voices, stories, and perspectives. Koahnic operates KNBA 90.3 FM, National Native News, Native America Calling, and distributes programming to stations nationwide through the Native Voice One network. Together, these platforms serve Indigenous, rural, and urban communities with trusted journalism, cultural programming, and storytelling.

www.koahnic.org

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Contact:

Jaclyn Sallee

President and CEO

jsallee@knba.org

(907) 793-3501

Thea Lawton

Chief Development Officer

tlawton@knba.org

(907) 748-88053600

San Jeronimo Drive Suite 480

Anchorage, AK 99508

