Kyle Norris is from Michigan and spent ten years as a host and reporter with Michigan Radio, the state’s largest NPR-affiliate. He lives in Seattle and works as a substitute host and producer at KNKX.

His stories are intimate and character-driven. He explores issues surrounding identity, health, religion, poverty, and arts & culture narratives. Norris is known for his sound-rich style of storytelling and conversational, expressive tone. His stories have appeared on All Things Considered, Morning Edition, Marketplace, Here and Now, The Splendid Table, The Environment Report, and World Vision Report. He was selected as a 2016 New Voice Scholar from the Association for Independents in Radio and has won a Clarion Award in 2016 for his work on a radio documentary about life for military veterans in Michigan. His awards include 1st place for enterprise/investigative reporting from PRNDI (Public Radio News Directors Inc.) and a "best of" award for individual reporting from the Michigan Associated Press.