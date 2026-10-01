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OC: AK Statewide Summit On Aging

KNBA | By Kelly Brabec
Published October 1, 2026 at 9:51 AM AKDT
Yasmin Radbod | Program Coordinator - Alaska Commission on Aging (ACoA)
Photo: Kelly Brabec | KNBA
Yasmin Radbod | Program Coordinator - Alaska Commission on Aging (ACoA)

Keeping you in tune to Our Community.

Big changes are on the horizon for how we care for Alaska's seniors. From October 15–17, 2026, neighbors, family caregivers, tribal leaders, and healthcare workers are gathering at the Turnagain Social Club and online for the 2026 Alaska Statewide Summit on Aging. Yasmin Radbod, the Program Coordinator for the Alaska Commission on Aging, talks about what this three-day event means for our elders and how it will help them get the support they need.

KNBA’s Our Community | Thursdays 8:30am & 12Noon

Event Details:
October 15 -17, 2026
Turnagain Social Club, Anchorage Alaska
Registration Assistance: (907) 230-0871
alaskasilc.org
Our Community
Kelly Brabec
Kelly grew up in the Midwest among farms and fertile soils. Outfitted with a B.A. in Communications and a minor in Film Studies, she moved to Nome, Alaska to work for KNOM, a community-driven, nonprofit radio station. There she became versed in local radio, holding a range of jobs from Program and Music Director to producer and on-air host. Every day she’s in awe of the connection and companionship only local radio provides. When not working, Kelly and her spouse happily spend their time traveling, appreciating the true wild, and creating artsy things.

Catch Kelly on KNBA weekdays from 12:00 PM to 3:00 PM AKST.
See stories by Kelly Brabec