OC: AK Statewide Summit On Aging

Keeping you in tune to Our Community.

Big changes are on the horizon for how we care for Alaska's seniors. From October 15–17, 2026, neighbors, family caregivers, tribal leaders, and healthcare workers are gathering at the Turnagain Social Club and online for the 2026 Alaska Statewide Summit on Aging. Yasmin Radbod, the Program Coordinator for the Alaska Commission on Aging, talks about what this three-day event means for our elders and how it will help them get the support they need.

KNBA’s Our Community | Thursdays 8:30am & 12Noon