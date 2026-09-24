OC: Scared Scriptless Improv

Keeping you in tune to Our Community.

Scared Scriptless Improv has been bringing the laughs to Anchorage since 2000. Operated by the local non-profit Last Frontier of Comedy, this hilarious crew is led by Co-Artistic Director Erik Dahl and Operations Director Joel Camins. Alongside talented performers like new improv member Hannah Greene, they take the stage with zero scripts and nothing but wild, live audience suggestions.

As a non-profit organization, they turn laughs into community support for Anchorage. You can catch unscripted shows around town or learn to do it yourself through their classes and workshops. Ready to get laughing?

KNBA’s Our Community | Thursdays 8:30am & 12Noon