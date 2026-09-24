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OC: Scared Scriptless Improv

KNBA | By Kelly Brabec
Published September 24, 2026 at 8:35 AM AKDT
Hannah Greene, Joel Camins, & Erik Dahl | Scared Scriptless Improv
Photo: Kelly Brabec | KNBA
Hannah Greene, Joel Camins, & Erik Dahl | Scared Scriptless Improv

Keeping you in tune to Our Community.

Scared Scriptless Improv has been bringing the laughs to Anchorage since 2000. Operated by the local non-profit Last Frontier of Comedy, this hilarious crew is led by Co-Artistic Director Erik Dahl and Operations Director Joel Camins. Alongside talented performers like new improv member Hannah Greene, they take the stage with zero scripts and nothing but wild, live audience suggestions.

As a non-profit organization, they turn laughs into community support for Anchorage. You can catch unscripted shows around town or learn to do it yourself through their classes and workshops. Ready to get laughing?

KNBA’s Our Community | Thursdays 8:30am & 12Noon

Event Details:
Location:
The Nave (3502 Spenard Rd, Anchorage)
Dates:
Friday, 9/25/26
Scared Scriptless | Middle Age Comeback
Saturday, 9/26/26
Daytime – Workshops
All-Ages Show: ComedySportz Anchorage | Scared Scriptless | Middle Age Comeback
Sunday, 9/27/26
Daytime – Workshops
Our Community
Kelly Brabec
Kelly grew up in the Midwest among farms and fertile soils. Outfitted with a B.A. in Communications and a minor in Film Studies, she moved to Nome, Alaska to work for KNOM, a community-driven, nonprofit radio station. There she became versed in local radio, holding a range of jobs from Program and Music Director to producer and on-air host. Every day she’s in awe of the connection and companionship only local radio provides. When not working, Kelly and her spouse happily spend their time traveling, appreciating the true wild, and creating artsy things.

Catch Kelly on KNBA weekdays from 12:00 PM to 3:00 PM AKST.
See stories by Kelly Brabec