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OC: Nudlaghi Philanthropy Tour 2026

KNBA | By Kelly Brabec
Published September 10, 2026 at 10:07 AM AKDT
Nudlaghi Philanthropy 2026 Tour Participants & K
Photo: Kayla Rearden | KNBA
Nudlaghi Philanthropy 2026 Tour Participants & Koahnic Broadcast Corporation Staff

Keeping you in tune to Our Community.

Last week, KNBA hosted the Nudlaghi Leadership Institute during the Nudlaghi Philanthropy Tour 2026. Named after the Dena'ina Athabascan word for "silver salmon," the institute bridges the gap between outside funding and local reality. The tour brings national grant-makers into Alaska’s urban hubs and rural villages to connect face-to-face with Tribal leaders, innovators, and Elders.

In this episode of Our Community, we briefly revisit our September 1st, live in-studio conversation with key national philanthropic leaders.

  • Kristen Mack, Vice President of Communications, Fellows, and Partnerships for the MacArthur Foundation
  • Dr. Aaron Putzke, Vice President of Scientific Research for the M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust
  • Dr. Khan Nedd, Board Chair of the W.K. Kellogg Foundation

KNBA’s Our Community | Thursdays 8:30am and again at 12 Noon.
Our Community
Kelly Brabec
Kelly grew up in the Midwest among farms and fertile soils. Outfitted with a B.A. in Communications and a minor in Film Studies, she moved to Nome, Alaska to work for KNOM, a community-driven, nonprofit radio station. There she became versed in local radio, holding a range of jobs from Program and Music Director to producer and on-air host. Every day she’s in awe of the connection and companionship only local radio provides. When not working, Kelly and her spouse happily spend their time traveling, appreciating the true wild, and creating artsy things.

Catch Kelly on KNBA weekdays from 12:00 PM to 3:00 PM AKST.
See stories by Kelly Brabec