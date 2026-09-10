OC: Nudlaghi Philanthropy Tour 2026

Keeping you in tune to Our Community.

Last week, KNBA hosted the Nudlaghi Leadership Institute during the Nudlaghi Philanthropy Tour 2026. Named after the Dena'ina Athabascan word for "silver salmon," the institute bridges the gap between outside funding and local reality. The tour brings national grant-makers into Alaska’s urban hubs and rural villages to connect face-to-face with Tribal leaders, innovators, and Elders.

In this episode of Our Community, we briefly revisit our September 1st, live in-studio conversation with key national philanthropic leaders.



Kristen Mack , Vice President of Communications, Fellows, and Partnerships for the MacArthur Foundation

, Vice President of Communications, Fellows, and Partnerships for the MacArthur Foundation Dr. Aaron Putzke , Vice President of Scientific Research for the M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust

, Vice President of Scientific Research for the M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust Dr. Khan Nedd, Board Chair of the W.K. Kellogg Foundation

KNBA’s Our Community | Thursdays 8:30am and again at 12 Noon.