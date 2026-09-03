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OC: Bird TLC

KNBA | By Kelly Brabec
Published September 3, 2026 at 9:48 AM AKDT
Laura Atwood | Bird TLC Executive Director
Photo: Kelly Brabec | KNBA
Laura Atwood | Bird TLC Executive Director

Keeping you in tune to Our Community.

Bird Treatment and Learning Center (Bird TLC) in Anchorage, Alaska, is a vital lifeline for injured and orphaned wild birds. Operating a statewide rescue network, the non-profit rehabilitates over 400 birds annually, flying in patients from remote villages and providing expert veterinary care with the goal of releasing them back into the wild. Laura Atwood, Executive Director of Bird TLC, shares more insight into their vital work.

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Kelly Brabec
Kelly grew up in the Midwest among farms and fertile soils. Outfitted with a B.A. in Communications and a minor in Film Studies, she moved to Nome, Alaska to work for KNOM, a community-driven, nonprofit radio station. There she became versed in local radio, holding a range of jobs from Program and Music Director to producer and on-air host. Every day she’s in awe of the connection and companionship only local radio provides. When not working, Kelly and her spouse happily spend their time traveling, appreciating the true wild, and creating artsy things.

Catch Kelly on KNBA weekdays from 12:00 PM to 3:00 PM AKST.
See stories by Kelly Brabec