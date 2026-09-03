OC: Bird TLC

Keeping you in tune to Our Community.

Bird Treatment and Learning Center (Bird TLC) in Anchorage, Alaska, is a vital lifeline for injured and orphaned wild birds. Operating a statewide rescue network, the non-profit rehabilitates over 400 birds annually, flying in patients from remote villages and providing expert veterinary care with the goal of releasing them back into the wild. Laura Atwood, Executive Director of Bird TLC, shares more insight into their vital work.

KNBA’s Our Community | Thursdays 8:30am & 12Noon