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OC: Anchorage Park Foundation

KNBA | By Kelly Brabec
Published August 27, 2026 at 9:58 AM AKDT
Beth Nordlund | Anchorage Park Foundation Executive Director
Photo: Kelly Brabec | KNBA
Beth Nordlund | Anchorage Park Foundation Executive Director

Keeping you in tune to Our Community.

It’s a celebration marking the installation of a custom-crafted Indigenous Place Name sign at Fish Creek (Ch’atanaltsegh), a project that weaves Dena’ina history into the fabric of the city. According to Beth Nordlund, Executive Director of the Anchorage Park Foundation, this installation is part of a larger, coordinated vision. In partnership with the Native Village of Eklutna, the foundation is placing culturally significant signposts across Anchorage’s major parks and trails. As Nordlund highlights, these installations bring original names and Indigenous art into the public eye so that all residents and visitors know they are on traditional Dena'ina land.

Event Details:
Date & Time: August 27th 5-7PM
Location: Lyn Ary Park, 2009 Foraker Drive

KNBA’s Our Community | Thursdays 8:30am & 12Noon
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Kelly Brabec
Kelly grew up in the Midwest among farms and fertile soils. Outfitted with a B.A. in Communications and a minor in Film Studies, she moved to Nome, Alaska to work for KNOM, a community-driven, nonprofit radio station. There she became versed in local radio, holding a range of jobs from Program and Music Director to producer and on-air host. Every day she’s in awe of the connection and companionship only local radio provides. When not working, Kelly and her spouse happily spend their time traveling, appreciating the true wild, and creating artsy things.

Catch Kelly on KNBA weekdays from 12:00 PM to 3:00 PM AKST.
See stories by Kelly Brabec