OC: Anchorage Park Foundation

Keeping you in tune to Our Community.

It’s a celebration marking the installation of a custom-crafted Indigenous Place Name sign at Fish Creek (Ch’atanaltsegh), a project that weaves Dena’ina history into the fabric of the city. According to Beth Nordlund, Executive Director of the Anchorage Park Foundation, this installation is part of a larger, coordinated vision. In partnership with the Native Village of Eklutna, the foundation is placing culturally significant signposts across Anchorage’s major parks and trails. As Nordlund highlights, these installations bring original names and Indigenous art into the public eye so that all residents and visitors know they are on traditional Dena'ina land.

Event Details:

Date & Time: August 27th 5-7PM

Location: Lyn Ary Park, 2009 Foraker Drive

KNBA’s Our Community | Thursdays 8:30am & 12Noon