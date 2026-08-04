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OC: Arctic Thunder Open House 2026

KNBA | By Kelly Brabec
Published August 4, 2026 at 10:28 AM AKDT
Major Mike Padilla | ATOH Air Operations Director
Photo: Kelly Brabec | KNBA
Major Mike Padilla | ATOH Air Operations Director

Keeping you in tune to Our Community.

The legendary Arctic Thunder Open House returns to Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson on August 8–9, 2026, headlined by the U.S. Navy Blue Angels. This massive, family-friendly weekend lets you see high-flying military jets and meet the men and women who serve, promising an action-packed schedule of world-class aerial acrobatics and ground displays. Major Mike Padilla, ATOH Operations Director, shares the highlights and details for this weekend’s celebration.

Event Details:
Dates: Saturday & Sunday | August 8-9, 2026 | FREE
Location & Time: JBER | Gates Open: 9:00AM | Event: 10:30AM - 5:00PM
Transportation Tip: Expect heavy traffic at all base gates.
Carpool / Bike / Shuttle (People Mover | muni.org)

KNBA’s Our Community | Thursdays 8:30am & 12Noon
Our Community
Kelly Brabec
Kelly grew up in the Midwest among farms and fertile soils. Outfitted with a B.A. in Communications and a minor in Film Studies, she moved to Nome, Alaska to work for KNOM, a community-driven, nonprofit radio station. There she became versed in local radio, holding a range of jobs from Program and Music Director to producer and on-air host. Every day she’s in awe of the connection and companionship only local radio provides. When not working, Kelly and her spouse happily spend their time traveling, appreciating the true wild, and creating artsy things.

Catch Kelly on KNBA weekdays from 12:00 PM to 3:00 PM AKST.
See stories by Kelly Brabec