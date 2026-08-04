OC: Arctic Thunder Open House 2026

Keeping you in tune to Our Community.

The legendary Arctic Thunder Open House returns to Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson on August 8–9, 2026, headlined by the U.S. Navy Blue Angels. This massive, family-friendly weekend lets you see high-flying military jets and meet the men and women who serve, promising an action-packed schedule of world-class aerial acrobatics and ground displays. Major Mike Padilla, ATOH Operations Director, shares the highlights and details for this weekend’s celebration.

Event Details:

Dates: Saturday & Sunday | August 8-9, 2026 | FREE

Location & Time: JBER | Gates Open: 9:00AM | Event: 10:30AM - 5:00PM

Transportation Tip: Expect heavy traffic at all base gates.

Carpool / Bike / Shuttle (People Mover | muni.org)

KNBA’s Our Community | Thursdays 8:30am & 12Noon