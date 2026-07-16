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OC: Alaska Center For Resource Families

KNBA | By Kelly Brabec
Published July 16, 2026 at 9:38 AM AKDT
Desiree Scott | Director of Alaska Center for Resource Families
Photo: Kelly Brabec | KNBA
Desiree Scott | Director of Alaska Center for Resource Families

Keeping you in tune to Our Community.

Opening your heart and home to an Alaskan youth in foster care can be a truly life-changing step. Desiree Scott, the Director of the Alaska Center for Resource Families (ACRF), invites community members to explore the vital resources, guidance tools, and training sessions her organization offers. These supportive services are thoughtfully designed to guide anyone who is interested in providing a safe, loving environment for children and youth currently experiencing foster care across our state.

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Kelly Brabec
Kelly grew up in the Midwest among farms and fertile soils. Outfitted with a B.A. in Communications and a minor in Film Studies, she moved to Nome, Alaska to work for KNOM, a community-driven, nonprofit radio station. There she became versed in local radio, holding a range of jobs from Program and Music Director to producer and on-air host. Every day she’s in awe of the connection and companionship only local radio provides. When not working, Kelly and her spouse happily spend their time traveling, appreciating the true wild, and creating artsy things.

Catch Kelly on KNBA weekdays from 12:00 PM to 3:00 PM AKST.
See stories by Kelly Brabec