OC: Alaska Center For Resource Families

Keeping you in tune to Our Community.

Opening your heart and home to an Alaskan youth in foster care can be a truly life-changing step. Desiree Scott, the Director of the Alaska Center for Resource Families (ACRF), invites community members to explore the vital resources, guidance tools, and training sessions her organization offers. These supportive services are thoughtfully designed to guide anyone who is interested in providing a safe, loving environment for children and youth currently experiencing foster care across our state.

KNBA’s Our Community | Thursdays 8:30am & 12Noon