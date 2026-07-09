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OC: YWCA Alaska | July Events

KNBA | By Kelly Brabec
Published July 9, 2026 at 9:17 AM AKDT
Jessie Lavoie | CEO YWCA Alaska
Photo: Kelly Brabec | KNBA
Jessie Lavoie | CEO YWCA Alaska

Keeping you in tune to Our Community.

Summer is heating up in Southcentral, and YWCA Alaska is channeling that seasonal energy into vital community action. Jessie Lavoie, the Chief Executive Officer of YWCA Alaska, shares about two flagship events coming up this month.
From deep civic dialogues to a 15-mile physical challenge, the organization is putting its core mission, eliminating racism and empowering women, into direct motion.

Event details:
Community Conversation (Voting): July 14, 2026| 5:30PM | The NAVE
Race Against Racism: July 15, 2026 | 5:30-7:30PM | Spenard Beach Park

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Kelly Brabec
Kelly grew up in the Midwest among farms and fertile soils. Outfitted with a B.A. in Communications and a minor in Film Studies, she moved to Nome, Alaska to work for KNOM, a community-driven, nonprofit radio station. There she became versed in local radio, holding a range of jobs from Program and Music Director to producer and on-air host. Every day she’s in awe of the connection and companionship only local radio provides. When not working, Kelly and her spouse happily spend their time traveling, appreciating the true wild, and creating artsy things.

Catch Kelly on KNBA weekdays from 12:00 PM to 3:00 PM AKST.
See stories by Kelly Brabec