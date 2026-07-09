OC: YWCA Alaska | July Events

Keeping you in tune to Our Community.

Summer is heating up in Southcentral, and YWCA Alaska is channeling that seasonal energy into vital community action. Jessie Lavoie, the Chief Executive Officer of YWCA Alaska, shares about two flagship events coming up this month.

From deep civic dialogues to a 15-mile physical challenge, the organization is putting its core mission, eliminating racism and empowering women, into direct motion.

Event details:

Community Conversation (Voting): July 14, 2026| 5:30PM | The NAVE

Race Against Racism: July 15, 2026 | 5:30-7:30PM | Spenard Beach Park

KNBA's Our Community | Thursdays at 8:30AM & 12 Noon