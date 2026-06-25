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OC: Revisited - Family Wellness Warriors | Nu'iju Healing Place

KNBA | By Kelly Brabec
Published June 25, 2026 at 9:26 AM AKDT
Polly Andrews & Denile Ault | Southcentral Foundation Family Wellness Warriors
Photo: Kelly Brabec | KNBA
Polly Andrews & Denile Ault | Southcentral Foundation Family Wellness Warriors

Keeping you in tune to Our Community.

Polly Andrews, Senior Learning & Development Advisor, and Denile Ault, Cultural Education and Engagement Learning and Development Advisor with the Southcentral Foundation Family Wellness Warriors program, return to the KNBA studio. They share insights from this month's MMIR awareness gathering at the Palmer Correctional Center and much more. Through the Nu'iju Healing Place program, the team at Family Wellness Warriors creates therapeutic communities that focus on healing, accountability, and cultural connection in correctional facilities.

KNBA’s Our Community | Thursdays 8:30am & 12 Noon
Our Community
Kelly Brabec
Kelly grew up in the Midwest among farms and fertile soils. Outfitted with a B.A. in Communications and a minor in Film Studies, she moved to Nome, Alaska to work for KNOM, a community-driven, nonprofit radio station. There she became versed in local radio, holding a range of jobs from Program and Music Director to producer and on-air host. Every day she’s in awe of the connection and companionship only local radio provides. When not working, Kelly and her spouse happily spend their time traveling, appreciating the true wild, and creating artsy things.

Catch Kelly on KNBA weekdays from 12:00 PM to 3:00 PM AKST.
See stories by Kelly Brabec