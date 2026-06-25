OC: Revisited - Family Wellness Warriors | Nu'iju Healing Place

Keeping you in tune to Our Community.

Polly Andrews, Senior Learning & Development Advisor, and Denile Ault, Cultural Education and Engagement Learning and Development Advisor with the Southcentral Foundation Family Wellness Warriors program, return to the KNBA studio. They share insights from this month's MMIR awareness gathering at the Palmer Correctional Center and much more. Through the Nu'iju Healing Place program, the team at Family Wellness Warriors creates therapeutic communities that focus on healing, accountability, and cultural connection in correctional facilities.

KNBA’s Our Community | Thursdays 8:30am & 12 Noon