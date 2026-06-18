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OC: Alzheimer's Resource Alaska

KNBA | By Kelly Brabec
Published June 18, 2026 at 9:32 AM AKDT
April Powers & Sam Lilly | Alzheimer's Resource Alaska
Photo: Kelly Brabec | KNBA
April Powers & Sam Lilly | Alzheimer's Resource Alaska

Keeping you in tune to Our Community.

April Powers, Development Director, and Sam Lilly, Communications Director at the Alzheimer’s Resource Alaska (ARA), share how the organization warmly embraces families navigating an Alzheimer's or dementia diagnosis. They highlight ARA's role as a vital, comforting lifeline that ensures no family has to walk this path alone. From welcoming support groups and free educational classes to memory screenings, ARA keeps trusted, close-to-home help right beside Alaskans every single step of the way.

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Kelly Brabec
Kelly grew up in the Midwest among farms and fertile soils. Outfitted with a B.A. in Communications and a minor in Film Studies, she moved to Nome, Alaska to work for KNOM, a community-driven, nonprofit radio station. There she became versed in local radio, holding a range of jobs from Program and Music Director to producer and on-air host. Every day she’s in awe of the connection and companionship only local radio provides. When not working, Kelly and her spouse happily spend their time traveling, appreciating the true wild, and creating artsy things.

Catch Kelly on KNBA weekdays from 12:00 PM to 3:00 PM AKST.
See stories by Kelly Brabec