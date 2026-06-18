OC: Alzheimer's Resource Alaska

Keeping you in tune to Our Community.

April Powers, Development Director, and Sam Lilly, Communications Director at the Alzheimer’s Resource Alaska (ARA), share how the organization warmly embraces families navigating an Alzheimer's or dementia diagnosis. They highlight ARA's role as a vital, comforting lifeline that ensures no family has to walk this path alone. From welcoming support groups and free educational classes to memory screenings, ARA keeps trusted, close-to-home help right beside Alaskans every single step of the way.

KNBA Our Community | Thursday | 8:30am and 12 Noon.