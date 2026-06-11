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OC: ANC Museum Trashion Show

KNBA | By Kelly Brabec
Published June 11, 2026 at 10:01 AM AKDT
Erin Marbarger | Anchorage Museum Senior Education Director
Photo: Kelly Brabec | KNBA
Erin Marbarger | Anchorage Museum Senior Education Director

Keeping you in tune to Our Community.

Erin Marbarger, the Anchorage Museum’s Senior Education Director discusses the inspiration behind the museum's Trashion Show. Held during the Museum After Dark: reFASHIONED event, the show celebrates sustainability by challenging locals to turn discarded materials into wearable works of art. Local designers show off their upcycled creations on the runway, proving that style and climate care go hand in hand.

Event Information:
Museum After Dark: reFASHIONED | Trashion Runway Show
6:30 PM to 9:30 PM on Thursday, June 1, 2026
Anchorage Museum, 625 C Street, Anchorage, AK

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Kelly Brabec
Kelly grew up in the Midwest among farms and fertile soils. Outfitted with a B.A. in Communications and a minor in Film Studies, she moved to Nome, Alaska to work for a community-driven, nonprofit radio station. There she became versed in local radio, holding a range of jobs from Program and Music Director to producer and on-air host. Every day she’s in awe of the connection and companionship only local radio provides. When not working, Kelly and her spouse happily spend their time traveling, appreciating the true wild, and creating artsy things.
See stories by Kelly Brabec