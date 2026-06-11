OC: ANC Museum Trashion Show

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Erin Marbarger, the Anchorage Museum’s Senior Education Director discusses the inspiration behind the museum's Trashion Show. Held during the Museum After Dark: reFASHIONED event, the show celebrates sustainability by challenging locals to turn discarded materials into wearable works of art. Local designers show off their upcycled creations on the runway, proving that style and climate care go hand in hand.

Event Information:

Museum After Dark: reFASHIONED | Trashion Runway Show

6:30 PM to 9:30 PM on Thursday, June 1, 2026

Anchorage Museum, 625 C Street, Anchorage, AK

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