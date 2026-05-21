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OC: Family Wellness Warriors | Nu'iju Healing Place

KNBA | By Kelly Brabec
Published May 21, 2026 at 11:57 AM AKDT
Polly Andrews, Denile Ault, and Elsa George
Photo: Kelly Brabec / KNBA
Polly Andrews, Denile Ault, and Elsa George

Keeping you in tune to Our Community.

Family Wellness Warriors at Southcentral Foundation works to end cycles of harm by building relationships and supporting community-led wellness. Through the Nu'iju Healing Place program in correctional facilities, the team creates therapeutic communities that focus on healing, accountability, and connection.

During MMIR Awareness Month, Polly Andrews, Senior Learning & Development Advisor and Denile Ault, Cultural Education and Engagement Learning & Development Advisor, highlight this work while promoting healing for Indigenous families and communities. Elsa George was also present and participated in the moment, showing support for the program and its impact.

KNBA’s Our Community: Thursday at 8:30 AM and 12:00 noon.
Our Community
Kelly Brabec
Kelly grew up in the Midwest among farms and fertile soils. Outfitted with a B.A. in Communications and a minor in Film Studies, she moved to Nome, Alaska to work for a community-driven, nonprofit radio station. There she became versed in local radio, holding a range of jobs from Program and Music Director to producer and on-air host. Every day she’s in awe of the connection and companionship only local radio provides. When not working, Kelly and her spouse happily spend their time traveling, appreciating the true wild, and creating artsy things.
See stories by Kelly Brabec