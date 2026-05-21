OC: Family Wellness Warriors | Nu'iju Healing Place

Keeping you in tune to Our Community.

Family Wellness Warriors at Southcentral Foundation works to end cycles of harm by building relationships and supporting community-led wellness. Through the Nu'iju Healing Place program in correctional facilities, the team creates therapeutic communities that focus on healing, accountability, and connection.

During MMIR Awareness Month, Polly Andrews, Senior Learning & Development Advisor and Denile Ault, Cultural Education and Engagement Learning & Development Advisor, highlight this work while promoting healing for Indigenous families and communities. Elsa George was also present and participated in the moment, showing support for the program and its impact.

KNBA’s Our Community: Thursday at 8:30 AM and 12:00 noon.