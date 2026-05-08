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OC: Alaska Native Heritage Center

KNBA | By Kelly Brabec
Published May 8, 2026 at 10:58 AM AKDT
Sakkaaluk Panningona & Paul Asicksik
Photo: Kelly Brabec / KNBA
Sakkaaluk Panningona & Paul Asicksik

Keeping you in tune to Our Community.

The upcoming Mother's Day Celebration and season opening at the Alaska Native Heritage Center invites visitors to experience Alaska Native cultures through storytelling, dance, and hands-on activities. Cultural Tourism Program Coordinator, Sakkaaluk Panningona, and Cultural Program Manager, Paul Asicksik, highlight what visitors can expect, from village site tours and live cultural demonstrations to performances that bring tradition into the present.

Event information:
Date: Sunday, May 10, 2026 | 9am - 5pm
Location: 8800 Heritage Center Drive, Anchorage, AK
Our Community
Kelly Brabec
Kelly grew up in the Midwest among farms and fertile soils. Outfitted with a B.A. in Communications and a minor in Film Studies, she moved to Nome, Alaska to work for a community-driven, nonprofit radio station. There she became versed in local radio, holding a range of jobs from Program and Music Director to producer and on-air host. Every day she’s in awe of the connection and companionship only local radio provides. When not working, Kelly and her spouse happily spend their time traveling, appreciating the true wild, and creating artsy things.
See stories by Kelly Brabec