OC: Alaska Native Heritage Center

Keeping you in tune to Our Community.

The upcoming Mother's Day Celebration and season opening at the Alaska Native Heritage Center invites visitors to experience Alaska Native cultures through storytelling, dance, and hands-on activities. Cultural Tourism Program Coordinator, Sakkaaluk Panningona, and Cultural Program Manager, Paul Asicksik, highlight what visitors can expect, from village site tours and live cultural demonstrations to performances that bring tradition into the present.

Event information:

Date: Sunday, May 10, 2026 | 9am - 5pm

Location: 8800 Heritage Center Drive, Anchorage, AK

