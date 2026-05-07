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OC: YWCA Alaska - Paint Spenard Orange

KNBA | By Kelly Brabec
Published May 7, 2026 at 10:06 AM AKDT
Jessie Lavoie - CEO YWCA Alaska
Photo: Kelly Brabec / KNBA
Jessie Lavoie - CEO YWCA Alaska

Keeping you in tune to Our Community.

CEO Jessie Lavoie of YWCA Alaska discusses the organization’s mission and the upcoming Paint Spenard Orange: Bazaar. Taking place on May 9, the event brings together a community garage sale and vendor bazaar in Spenard, creating a vibrant space for neighbors to shop, browse, and connect with local vendors and makers. The event reflects YWCA Alaska’s mission to eliminate racism, empower women, and promote peace, justice, freedom, and dignity for all while strengthening community connection and support across Anchorage.

Paint Spenard Orange: Saturday, May 9th, 2026
Location: Nave | 11am-3pm

KNBA’s Our Community: Thursday at 8:30 AM and 12:00 noon.
Our Community
Kelly Brabec
Kelly grew up in the Midwest among farms and fertile soils. Outfitted with a B.A. in Communications and a minor in Film Studies, she moved to Nome, Alaska to work for a community-driven, nonprofit radio station. There she became versed in local radio, holding a range of jobs from Program and Music Director to producer and on-air host. Every day she’s in awe of the connection and companionship only local radio provides. When not working, Kelly and her spouse happily spend their time traveling, appreciating the true wild, and creating artsy things.
See stories by Kelly Brabec