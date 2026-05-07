OC: YWCA Alaska - Paint Spenard Orange

Keeping you in tune to Our Community.

CEO Jessie Lavoie of YWCA Alaska discusses the organization’s mission and the upcoming Paint Spenard Orange: Bazaar. Taking place on May 9, the event brings together a community garage sale and vendor bazaar in Spenard, creating a vibrant space for neighbors to shop, browse, and connect with local vendors and makers. The event reflects YWCA Alaska’s mission to eliminate racism, empower women, and promote peace, justice, freedom, and dignity for all while strengthening community connection and support across Anchorage.

Paint Spenard Orange: Saturday, May 9th, 2026

Location: Nave | 11am-3pm

KNBA’s Our Community: Thursday at 8:30 AM and 12:00 noon.