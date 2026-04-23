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OC: Alaska Junior Theater

KNBA | By Kelly Brabec
Published April 23, 2026 at 11:24 AM AKDT
Rowan Holmes, AJT Marketing Associate, and Lucas Miller, The Singing Zoologist
Photo: Kelly Brabec / KNBA
Rowan Holmes, AJT Marketing Associate, and Lucas Miller, The Singing Zoologist

Keeping you in tune to Our Community.

Educator and performer Lucas Miller, “The Singing Zoologist,” brings science to life through music, storytelling, and humor in Alaska Junior Theater’s 2025–2026 “Sounds Like Fun” season. His engaging show introduces young audiences to the natural world, sparking curiosity and a deeper appreciation for wildlife. Alaska Junior Theater’s season offers a variety of performances that give families a chance to enjoy live theater together and inspire a love of the arts.

Performance: Saturday, April 25, 2026
Location: Discovery Theatre at 2:00 PM

KNBA’s Our Community: Thursday at 8:30 AM and 12:00 noon.
Our Community
Kelly Brabec
Kelly grew up in the Midwest among farms and fertile soils. Outfitted with a B.A. in Communications and a minor in Film Studies, she moved to Nome, Alaska to work for a community-driven, nonprofit radio station. There she became versed in local radio, holding a range of jobs from Program and Music Director to producer and on-air host. Every day she’s in awe of the connection and companionship only local radio provides. When not working, Kelly and her spouse happily spend their time traveling, appreciating the true wild, and creating artsy things.
See stories by Kelly Brabec