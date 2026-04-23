OC: Alaska Junior Theater

Keeping you in tune to Our Community.

Educator and performer Lucas Miller, “The Singing Zoologist,” brings science to life through music, storytelling, and humor in Alaska Junior Theater’s 2025–2026 “Sounds Like Fun” season. His engaging show introduces young audiences to the natural world, sparking curiosity and a deeper appreciation for wildlife. Alaska Junior Theater’s season offers a variety of performances that give families a chance to enjoy live theater together and inspire a love of the arts.

Performance: Saturday, April 25, 2026

Location: Discovery Theatre at 2:00 PM

KNBA’s Our Community: Thursday at 8:30 AM and 12:00 noon.