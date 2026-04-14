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OC: The Arctic: Our Last Great Wilderness

KNBA | By Kelly Brabec
Published April 14, 2026 at 5:18 PM AKDT
Princess Daazhraii Johnson, Kristen Moreland, and Florian Schulz
Photo: Kelly Brabec / KNBA
Princess Daazhraii Johnson, Kristen Moreland, and Florian Schulz

Keeping you in tune to Our Community.

Experience the breathtaking beauty and fragile majesty of the Arctic at a special film screening of The Arctic: Our Last Great Wilderness at the Anchorage Museum on Tuesday, April 14, 2026 at 6:30 PM.
This powerful presentation features Princess Daazhraii Johnson, alongside Kristen Moreland and Florian Schulz. Together they bring photography, film, and advocacy to illuminate one of the planet’s last truly wild landscapes, the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge. Through stunning imagery and powerful storytelling, they offer both a visual and deeply personal perspective that highlights the voices, traditions, and ongoing stewardship of Indigenous communities connected to this land.
They invite audiences on an immersive journey through a rapidly changing environment that remains a vital refuge for wildlife and a place of profound importance.

(Interview has been edited and condensed for airing.)
Our Community
Kelly Brabec
Kelly grew up in the Midwest among farms and fertile soils. Outfitted with a B.A. in Communications and a minor in Film Studies, she moved to Nome, Alaska to work for a community-driven, nonprofit radio station. There she became versed in local radio, holding a range of jobs from Program and Music Director to producer and on-air host. Every day she’s in awe of the connection and companionship only local radio provides. When not working, Kelly and her spouse happily spend their time traveling, appreciating the true wild, and creating artsy things.
See stories by Kelly Brabec