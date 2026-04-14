OC: The Arctic: Our Last Great Wilderness

Keeping you in tune to Our Community.

Experience the breathtaking beauty and fragile majesty of the Arctic at a special film screening of The Arctic: Our Last Great Wilderness at the Anchorage Museum on Tuesday, April 14, 2026 at 6:30 PM.

This powerful presentation features Princess Daazhraii Johnson, alongside Kristen Moreland and Florian Schulz. Together they bring photography, film, and advocacy to illuminate one of the planet’s last truly wild landscapes, the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge. Through stunning imagery and powerful storytelling, they offer both a visual and deeply personal perspective that highlights the voices, traditions, and ongoing stewardship of Indigenous communities connected to this land.

They invite audiences on an immersive journey through a rapidly changing environment that remains a vital refuge for wildlife and a place of profound importance.

(Interview has been edited and condensed for airing.)