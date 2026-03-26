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OC: First Alaskans Institute Summer Internship Program

KNBA | By Kelly Brabec
Published March 26, 2026 at 10:17 AM AKDT
Jitshla Tobitha Woods & Napataq Hope Roberts
Photo: Kelly Brabec / KNBA
Jitshla Tobitha Woods & Napataq Hope Roberts

Keeping you in tune to Our Community.

Jitshla Tobitha Woods, Indigenous Leadership Continuum Director at the First Alaskans Institute, spoke about the Summer Internship Program, emphasizing the value it offers participants. She explained that interns gain hands-on experience, receive mentorship, and build strong professional networks.

Jitshla encouraged anyone interested to apply and take advantage of this opportunity to grow personally, culturally, and professionally while connecting with Indigenous leadership. Napataq Hope Roberts, Indigenous Leadership Continuum Coordinator, was also present and participated in the moment, showing support for the program and its impact.
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Kelly Brabec
Kelly grew up in the Midwest among farms and fertile soils. Outfitted with a B.A. in Communications and a minor in Film Studies, she moved to Nome, Alaska to work for a community-driven, nonprofit radio station. There she became versed in local radio, holding a range of jobs from Program and Music Director to producer and on-air host. Every day she’s in awe of the connection and companionship only local radio provides. When not working, Kelly and her spouse happily spend their time traveling, appreciating the true wild, and creating artsy things.
See stories by Kelly Brabec