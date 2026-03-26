OC: First Alaskans Institute Summer Internship Program

Keeping you in tune to Our Community.

Jitshla Tobitha Woods, Indigenous Leadership Continuum Director at the First Alaskans Institute, spoke about the Summer Internship Program, emphasizing the value it offers participants. She explained that interns gain hands-on experience, receive mentorship, and build strong professional networks.

Jitshla encouraged anyone interested to apply and take advantage of this opportunity to grow personally, culturally, and professionally while connecting with Indigenous leadership. Napataq Hope Roberts, Indigenous Leadership Continuum Coordinator, was also present and participated in the moment, showing support for the program and its impact.