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OC: Alaska Junior Theater

KNBA | By Kelly Brabec
Published March 19, 2026 at 10:08 AM AKDT
Ball In The House: Tyler Nordin, Dylan Melville, Wallace Thomas, Jon Ryan
Photo: Kelly Brabec / KNBA
Ball In The House: Tyler Nordin, Dylan Melville, Wallace Thomas, Jon Ryan

Keeping you in tune to Our Community.

Celebrate the magic of the performing arts while supporting arts education for young people across Alaska. Alaska Junior Theater Marketing Associate Rowan Holmes and the nationally acclaimed a cappella group, Ball in the House, share what inspires their work and invite students, families, and music lovers to come together for workshops and performances filled with purpose and joy. It’s a weekend packed with Alaska Junior Theater’s benefit festivities and the electrifying pop and R&B sounds of Ball in the House.
Our Community
Kelly Brabec
Kelly grew up in the Midwest among farms and fertile soils. Outfitted with a B.A. in Communications and a minor in Film Studies, she moved to Nome, Alaska to work for a community-driven, nonprofit radio station. There she became versed in local radio, holding a range of jobs from Program and Music Director to producer and on-air host. Every day she’s in awe of the connection and companionship only local radio provides. When not working, Kelly and her spouse happily spend their time traveling, appreciating the true wild, and creating artsy things.
See stories by Kelly Brabec