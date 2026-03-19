OC: Alaska Junior Theater

Keeping you in tune to Our Community.

Celebrate the magic of the performing arts while supporting arts education for young people across Alaska. Alaska Junior Theater Marketing Associate Rowan Holmes and the nationally acclaimed a cappella group, Ball in the House, share what inspires their work and invite students, families, and music lovers to come together for workshops and performances filled with purpose and joy. It’s a weekend packed with Alaska Junior Theater’s benefit festivities and the electrifying pop and R&B sounds of Ball in the House.

