OC: International Women's Day Celebration

KNBA | By Kelly Brabec
Published March 5, 2026 at 9:30 AM AKST
Camille Conte
Photo: Kelly Brabec / KNBA
Camille Conte

Camille Conte, founder of The New Design for Living, reimagines everyday living through meaningful design and community connection. Her partnership with YWCA Alaska reflects a shared commitment to uplifting women and strengthening our community. By bringing an International Women’s Day Celebration to Anchorage, she has created a powerful space to honor women’s voices and leadership, while supporting YWCA Alaska’s vital work serving women and families across the state.
Our Community
Kelly Brabec
Kelly grew up in the Midwest among farms and fertile soils. Outfitted with a B.A. in Communications and a minor in Film Studies, she moved to Nome, Alaska to work for a community-driven, nonprofit radio station. There she became versed in local radio, holding a range of jobs from Program and Music Director to producer and on-air host. Every day she’s in awe of the connection and companionship only local radio provides. When not working, Kelly and her spouse happily spend their time traveling, appreciating the true wild, and creating artsy things.
