OC: International Women's Day Celebration

Camille Conte, founder of The New Design for Living, reimagines everyday living through meaningful design and community connection. Her partnership with YWCA Alaska reflects a shared commitment to uplifting women and strengthening our community. By bringing an International Women’s Day Celebration to Anchorage, she has created a powerful space to honor women’s voices and leadership, while supporting YWCA Alaska’s vital work serving women and families across the state.