OC: Alaska Brain Project

Margi Clifford, Director of Yoga for Mental Health, shares insights on the Alaska Brain Project, a collaborative initiative supporting people affected by brain injury and cognitive health concerns. The project blends mental health expertise with evidence-based, trauma-informed yoga to promote cognitive wellness, build resilience, and foster lasting positive change. It offers classes and professional training for Alaskans and welcomes individuals recovering from injury, caregivers, professionals, and anyone seeking community-based cognitive wellness.