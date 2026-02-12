© 2026 KNBA
Music Matters
OC: Alaska Brain Project

KNBA | By Kelly Brabec
Published February 12, 2026 at 9:39 AM AKST
Margi Clifford
Photo: Kelly Brabec / KNBA
Margi Clifford

Margi Clifford, Director of Yoga for Mental Health, shares insights on the Alaska Brain Project, a collaborative initiative supporting people affected by brain injury and cognitive health concerns. The project blends mental health expertise with evidence-based, trauma-informed yoga to promote cognitive wellness, build resilience, and foster lasting positive change. It offers classes and professional training for Alaskans and welcomes individuals recovering from injury, caregivers, professionals, and anyone seeking community-based cognitive wellness.
Our Community
Kelly Brabec
Kelly grew up in the Midwest among farms and fertile soils. Outfitted with a B.A. in Communications and a minor in Film Studies, she moved to Nome, Alaska to work for a community-driven, nonprofit radio station. There she became versed in local radio, holding a range of jobs from Program and Music Director to producer and on-air host. Every day she’s in awe of the connection and companionship only local radio provides. When not working, Kelly and her spouse happily spend their time traveling, appreciating the true wild, and creating artsy things.
