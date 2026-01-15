OC: Anchorage Park Foundation & Alaska Bookmobile

Keeping you in tune to Our Community.

Michelle LeBeau, Deputy Director at the Anchorage Park Foundation, and Jimmy Riordan, local artist and creator of the Alaska Bookmobile, chat about the free Winter Movie Nights taking place this month and in February at the Cuddy Park Amphitheatre. It's a chance for the community to come together, enjoy a movie outdoors, and embrace winter the Alaskan way by dressing warm and making the most of the season. If there's one thing Alaskans know how to do, it's enjoy an event no matter the temperature.

