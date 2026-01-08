OC: League Of Women Voters of Anchorage
Keeping you in tune to Our Community.
Patty Ginsburg, President of the League of Women Voters of Anchorage, highlights the upcoming Democracy Fair as an inviting and engaging event that encourages the public to learn about local democracy, get involved in civic life, and take part in thoughtful, respectful conversations. She emphasizes that the Fair is open to everyone and is designed to inspire ongoing participation and meaningful connection within the community.