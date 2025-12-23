OC: Covenant House Alaska

Keeping you in tune to Our Community.

Joseph Hemphill, Chief Development & External Affairs Officer at Covenant House Alaska (CHAK), shares how the organization is standing alongside young people experiencing homelessness, especially during the holiday season. He highlights the critical services CHAK provides and the powerful role the community can play. The conversation reflects CHAK's deep commitment to ensuring every young person feels supported, safe, and truly cared for during the holidays and all year long.