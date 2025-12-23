© 2025 KNBA
Music Matters
OC: Covenant House Alaska

KNBA | By Kelly Brabec
Published December 23, 2025 at 9:45 AM AKST
Joseph Hemphill
Photo: Kelly Brabec / KNBA
Joseph Hemphill

Joseph Hemphill, Chief Development & External Affairs Officer at Covenant House Alaska (CHAK), shares how the organization is standing alongside young people experiencing homelessness, especially during the holiday season. He highlights the critical services CHAK provides and the powerful role the community can play. The conversation reflects CHAK's deep commitment to ensuring every young person feels supported, safe, and truly cared for during the holidays and all year long.
Our Community
Kelly Brabec
Kelly grew up in the Midwest among farms and fertile soils. Outfitted with a B.A. in Communications and a minor in Film Studies, she moved to Nome, Alaska to work for a community-driven, nonprofit radio station. There she became versed in local radio, holding a range of jobs from Program and Music Director to producer and on-air host. Every day she’s in awe of the connection and companionship only local radio provides. When not working, Kelly and her spouse happily spend their time traveling, appreciating the true wild, and creating artsy things.
