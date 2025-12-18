© 2025 KNBA
Music Matters
OC: Alaska Humanities Forum Programs

KNBA | By Kelly Brabec
Published December 18, 2025 at 10:36 AM AKST
Polly Carr & Taylor Strelevitz
Photo: Kelly Brabec / KNBA
Polly Carr & Taylor Strelevitz

Polly Carr, Vice President of Programs, and Taylor Strelevitz, Director of Conversation Programs at the Alaska Humanities Forum, share insights into the Forum's mission and the impactful programs they offer across the state. They also highlighted upcoming gatherings and workshops that create spaces for meaningful conversation and connection, reflecting the Forum's commitment to fostering informed, resilient, and connected communities throughout Alaska.
Our Community
Kelly Brabec
Kelly grew up in the Midwest among farms and fertile soils. Outfitted with a B.A. in Communications and a minor in Film Studies, she moved to Nome, Alaska to work for a community-driven, nonprofit radio station. There she became versed in local radio, holding a range of jobs from Program and Music Director to producer and on-air host. Every day she’s in awe of the connection and companionship only local radio provides. When not working, Kelly and her spouse happily spend their time traveling, appreciating the true wild, and creating artsy things.
