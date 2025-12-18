OC: Alaska Humanities Forum Programs
Polly Carr, Vice President of Programs, and Taylor Strelevitz, Director of Conversation Programs at the Alaska Humanities Forum, share insights into the Forum's mission and the impactful programs they offer across the state. They also highlighted upcoming gatherings and workshops that create spaces for meaningful conversation and connection, reflecting the Forum's commitment to fostering informed, resilient, and connected communities throughout Alaska.