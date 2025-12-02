© 2025 KNBA
Music Matters
OC: Alaska Native Heritage Center Holiday Bazaar

KNBA | By Kelly Brabec
Published December 2, 2025 at 10:05 AM AKST
Peter Griggs
Photo: Kelly Brabec / KNBA
Peter Griggs

As winter settles over Anchorage, the Alaska Native Heritage Center is preparing for its Holiday Bazaar, a festive gathering highlighting Alaska Native art, culture, and community. Communications & Development Coordinator Peter Griggs shares his excitement about this year's event, noting the wide array of activities and offerings, from handcrafted gifts to cultural performances. Peter and the ANHC team invite everyone to join in the celebration, support local makers, and experience the warmth and creativity of the holidays.
Kelly Brabec
Kelly grew up in the Midwest among farms and fertile soils. Outfitted with a B.A. in Communications and a minor in Film Studies, she moved to Nome, Alaska to work for a community-driven, nonprofit radio station. There she became versed in local radio, holding a range of jobs from Program and Music Director to producer and on-air host. Every day she’s in awe of the connection and companionship only local radio provides. When not working, Kelly and her spouse happily spend their time traveling, appreciating the true wild, and creating artsy things.
