OC: Alaska Native Heritage Center Holiday Bazaar

As winter settles over Anchorage, the Alaska Native Heritage Center is preparing for its Holiday Bazaar, a festive gathering highlighting Alaska Native art, culture, and community. Communications & Development Coordinator Peter Griggs shares his excitement about this year's event, noting the wide array of activities and offerings, from handcrafted gifts to cultural performances. Peter and the ANHC team invite everyone to join in the celebration, support local makers, and experience the warmth and creativity of the holidays.