OC: AMIPA & Doyon Foundation Film Fundraiser

Kevin Tripp, Archivist and Executive Director of Alaska Moving Image Preservation Association (AMIPA), chats about the upcoming screening and fundraiser for

Spirit of the Wind at the Beartooth Theatre in Anchorage on November 16th.

The award-winning film, celebrating Alaska's dog mushing legend George Attla, won the Grand Prize at the 1979 Sundance Festival and honors Alaska Native heritage. The event also celebrates Alaska Native and American Indian Heritage Month, recognizing the enduring spirit of the North and its sled dog champions.