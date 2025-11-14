© 2025 KNBA
Music Matters
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

OC: AMIPA & Doyon Foundation Film Fundraiser

KNBA | By Kelly Brabec
Published November 14, 2025 at 11:07 AM AKST
Kevin Tripp
Photo: Kelly Brabec / KNBA
Kevin Tripp

Keeping you in tune to Our Community.

Kevin Tripp, Archivist and Executive Director of Alaska Moving Image Preservation Association (AMIPA), chats about the upcoming screening and fundraiser for
Spirit of the Wind at the Beartooth Theatre in Anchorage on November 16th.

The award-winning film, celebrating Alaska's dog mushing legend George Attla, won the Grand Prize at the 1979 Sundance Festival and honors Alaska Native heritage. The event also celebrates Alaska Native and American Indian Heritage Month, recognizing the enduring spirit of the North and its sled dog champions.
Our Community
Kelly Brabec
Kelly grew up in the Midwest among farms and fertile soils. Outfitted with a B.A. in Communications and a minor in Film Studies, she moved to Nome, Alaska to work for a community-driven, nonprofit radio station. There she became versed in local radio, holding a range of jobs from Program and Music Director to producer and on-air host. Every day she’s in awe of the connection and companionship only local radio provides. When not working, Kelly and her spouse happily spend their time traveling, appreciating the true wild, and creating artsy things.
See stories by Kelly Brabec