Our Community: October 2, 2025

Denile Ault is drawing attention to an important upcoming event hosted by the Family Wellness Warriors Nu'iju program on October 10, 2025. This annual gathering serves as a powerful platform for promoting healing, education, and community engagement around the critical issue of domestic violence.

As part of Southcentral Foundation's ongoing commitment to wellness and resilience, the event continues to support Alaska Native and American Indian communities, offering a space for connection, empowerment, and meaningful dialogue.

Song: "Niitaqamaa Wii" - used with permission by Polly Andrews.