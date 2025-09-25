© 2025 KNBA
Music Matters
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Our Community: September 25, 2025

KNBA | By Kelly Brabec
Published September 25, 2025 at 2:28 PM AKDT
mmiwg2salaska.org

Co-founders and co-directors, Kendra Kloster and Aqpik Apok, are proud to share the ongoing work of the MMIWG2S Alaska Working Group - an initiative dedicated to addressing the crisis of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls, and Two Spirit People (MMIWG2S) in Alaska. The group is deeply rooted in community, healing, advocacy, and action. As part of this mission, the MMIWG2S Alaska Working Group is organizing a 5K Run/Walk to bring the community together in remembrance, support, and solidarity.

Photo Credit: Kelly Brabec
Co-founders and co-directors of the MMIWG2S Alaska Working Group - Kendra Kloster & Aqpik Apok
Our Community
Kelly Brabec
Kelly grew up in the Midwest among farms and fertile soils. Outfitted with a B.A. in Communications and a minor in Film Studies, she moved to Nome, Alaska to work for a community-driven, nonprofit radio station. There she became versed in local radio, holding a range of jobs from Program and Music Director to producer and on-air host. Every day she’s in awe of the connection and companionship only local radio provides. When not working, Kelly and her spouse happily spend their time traveling, appreciating the true wild, and creating artsy things.
See stories by Kelly Brabec