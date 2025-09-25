Our Community: September 25, 2025

Co-founders and co-directors, Kendra Kloster and Aqpik Apok, are proud to share the ongoing work of the MMIWG2S Alaska Working Group - an initiative dedicated to addressing the crisis of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls, and Two Spirit People (MMIWG2S) in Alaska. The group is deeply rooted in community, healing, advocacy, and action. As part of this mission, the MMIWG2S Alaska Working Group is organizing a 5K Run/Walk to bring the community together in remembrance, support, and solidarity.

Photo Credit: Kelly Brabec Co-founders and co-directors of the MMIWG2S Alaska Working Group - Kendra Kloster & Aqpik Apok