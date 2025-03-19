© 2025 KNBA
Music Matters
Our Community: March 19, 2025

KNBA | By Danny Preston
Published March 19, 2025 at 11:49 AM AKDT

Alaska Junior Theatre presents The Fourth Wall: Hybrid Arts Ensemble!

Trombonist Neil Parsons and percussionist Greg Jukes of The Fourth Wall talk about their, um...one-of-a-kind ensemble: part chamber music group, part theatre company, part modern dance troupe, and part circus act. Hybrid entertainment for the whole family!

Alaska Junior Theatre presents the trio (rounded out by flutist Hilary Abigana) for local student audiences this week, for the general public Friday, and for a special benefit show on Saturday. All shows at the Atwood Concert Hall. Ticket details at Centertix.com.

Alaska Junior Theatre
Hilary Abigana, Greg Jukes, and Neil Parsons
Our Community
Danny Preston
Hailing originally from the Puget Sound region of Washington State, Danny Preston has lived in Alaska for more than 40 years. His career in radio began in 1991, and since 2004 he has hosted KNBA’s Morning Line program. He is also the station’s music director.
