Our Community: March 19, 2025

Trombonist Neil Parsons and percussionist Greg Jukes of The Fourth Wall talk about their, um...one-of-a-kind ensemble: part chamber music group, part theatre company, part modern dance troupe, and part circus act. Hybrid entertainment for the whole family!

Alaska Junior Theatre presents the trio (rounded out by flutist Hilary Abigana) for local student audiences this week, for the general public Friday, and for a special benefit show on Saturday. All shows at the Atwood Concert Hall. Ticket details at Centertix.com.