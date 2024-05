Cyrano's Theatre Company presents Neil Simon's beloved romantic comedy, Barefoot in the Park. Kalli Denali Randall directs, and Sage Georgevith-Castellanos and Jessica Dahlgren star as unlikely newlyweds Paul and Corrie Bratter. Hear their behind the scenes perspectives on the show. Go ahead—take your shoes off!

Danny Preston Sage Georgevitch-Castellanos, Jessica Dahlgren, and Kalli Denali Randall