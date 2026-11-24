SCOTT DETROW, HOST:

Let's connect a few things we know about this whole Nvidia situation. One is that President Trump said he convinced Nvidia's board of directors to reinstate Jensen Huang as CEO. Another is that Trump, or the people who manage his money, have purchased a lot of Nvidia stock since this second term began. One more thing to consider. Nvidia's stock price has roughly tripled over the past three years during the AI investment boom and as Jensen Huang has become a trusted advisor to the Trump White House. So how should we think about all this? We're going to bring in Dan Alexander, a senior editor at Forbes, who oversees coverage of money and politics. He's also an MS NOW contributor. Thanks for coming by.

DAN ALEXANDER: Sure thing. Thank you.

DETROW: Is there a number or a stat that you can cite that best represents President Trump's holdings in Nvidia?

ALEXANDER: I'm going to give you a range, unfortunately.

DETROW: OK.

ALEXANDER: But the latest reporting suggests that the range of his holdings is roughly 5 to $54 million. The stock price is moving a lot each year day.

DETROW: Sure.

ALEXANDER: So that's a number that is big, but also undetermined. And keep in mind that Trump's overall liquid holdings are roughly $2 billion.

DETROW: Yeah.

ALEXANDER: So it's a component of a much larger picture.

DETROW: So this is a large amount of money, incredible wealth for most people. But in the scheme of Donald Trump's holdings, not the biggest asset.

ALEXANDER: Not the biggest asset by a long shot. But that doesn't necessarily mean that he doesn't think about the fact that it's an asset.

DETROW: Yeah.

ALEXANDER: And particularly if it's on the higher end of that range, I mean, you know, $50 million certainly matters to Donald Trump.

DETROW: Yeah. I mean, the range that you're giving comes from financial disclosures, right?

ALEXANDER: Yes, from a combination of sort of annual reports and then also transaction reports. And each of those things has its own range. And when you layer them on top of each other, the range just gets bigger and bigger and bigger.

DETROW: And I think that gets to something a lot of people are wondering - whether Trump or the people around him might have bought a lot of Nvidia stock over the weekend as it came together that Trump and a small circle knew that he was pressing Huang to be reinstated. When, if at all, would we get a picture of whether that sort of activity happened?

ALEXANDER: The most recent transaction reports that we received were just a few days ago, and they showed transactions from September. So you'd expect to see the batch that's referential to the time period that we're in right now in about two months. That being said, it's not all just about whether or not they were trading. They claim that third party people are managing his investment portfolio. Even if somebody else is trading it for you, if you hold a stock and you know that you own it, that can create a conflict of interest. Then the way to judge it is that if Trump had to follow the conflicts of interests laws that everybody else in the executive branch, other than the president and vice president, have to follow, what he's done over the last few days, making clear specific decisions related to a company that he owns in his personal portfolio, would be a federal crime.

DETROW: How does the way that the Trump White House approaches his trading of stocks, specifically Nvidia's stocks, track with the bigger picture of how Trump has approached his own personal finances during this presidency?

ALEXANDER: Well, Trump has been very involved in his personal holdings, setting aside the stock portfolio for a minute. I mean, the White House has claimed, for instance, that, you know, he's totally out of his business. I mean, I've done extensive reporting that just shows that that's not true at all. And the White House even confirmed to me that when he's at his golf club, he's making note of little details just as he does with the White House ballroom or something like that. So this is a guy who finds it difficult to be out of details that he's interested in. You know, he's not always in the details about everything, but when he wants to be in the details about something, he gets into the details about things.

DETROW: Yeah. So how does that frame how you think about decisions that he's made as he's been deeply personally involved in this Nvidia story, you know, knowing his relationship to Huang, knowing his holdings in this company. How are you thinking about the actions Trump has taken over the past few days?

ALEXANDER: You know, I think that there are a lot of potential motivating factors here, some of which are the things that would motivate any president. This is an enormous company, an enormously valuable company, a company that's sort of a leader of the stock market. Anything that's going to happen to Nvidia is going to affect stocks broadly. You have to imagine he's thinking about it from that perspective. Obviously, you know, whether or not he values the national security considerations, it's, of course, part of the calculus, too.

The question here is whether there's sort of an extra little motivation. And it could be from personal holdings or it could be from something like, you know, there are reports that Jensen Huang and Nvidia, you know, helped fund the ballroom and that Jensen Huang has a, you know, very close personal relationship with Trump that he's developed over the second term and he shows up at Mar-a-Lago. It's hard to imagine that when you add all of those things up, that it doesn't somehow play into the calculus, which I do think also includes much bigger and more traditional considerations as well.

DETROW: Dan Alexander, senior editor at Forbes, also author of "White House, Inc.: How Donald Trump Turned The Presidency Into A Business." Thanks so much for talking to us.

ALEXANDER: Thank you.

DETROW: We reached out to the White House for comment and did not hear back before airtime, but White House spokespeople have told other outlets, including Forbes, that independent financial advisors manage President Trump's stock portfolio without his input. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

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