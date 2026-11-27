KNBA’s TOP STORIES:

GOVERNOR’S INAUGURATION. A swearing in ceremony and inauguration celebration for Gov.-elect Jonathan Kreiss-Tomkins, also known as JKT, and Lt. Gov-elect Zac Johnson will take place in Sitka and Juneau on Monday, Dec. 7.

James Brooks/Alaska Beacon. Gov. Mike Dunleavy addressing reporters at a news conference.

CLEMENCY: Governor Mike Dunleavy granted executive clemency to three people on Wednesday.

Wesley Early/Alaska Public Media Anchorage Police Chief shows stills from body camera footage of a police shooting that happened on Nov. 22, 2026. Case held a follow-up press conference on the shooting three days later.

OFFICER INVOLVED SHOOTING: Anchorage police say Isaiah Homan, who was shot by an officer Sunday after coming down the stairs with a shotgun, now faces assault charges tied to a domestic violence call.

James Brooks, Alaska Beacon Arm patch on Alaska State Trooper uniform.

PROPELLER FATAL: A Wasilla woman died after walking into a spinning plane propeller in Big Lake on Tuesday. Alaska State Troopers say the woman drove onto the taxiway at the Big Lake Airport while a plan was landing, got out of the vehicle and walked into the propeller.

James Daggett/Alaska Public Media Two townhome buildings are in the process of being framed at Shaun Debenham's West Anchorage development on Nov. 19, 2026.

ANCHORAGE HOUSING. The city of Anchorage and developers credit a change in policies to a rise in construction for duplexes and other kinds of multi-family housing. Alaska Public Media’s Hannah Flor reports.

Courtesy/Sitka Fire Department The adult male Steller sea lion that spent four days ashore in Sitka in 2018.

SITKA SEA LIONS. Alaskans have a lot of unusual problems, like in Sitka, where people sometimes must deal with aggressive sea lions. Experts have a simple saying to prevent sea lion behavior from escalating: “Take the lead, do not feed.”

