KNBA Newscast: Friday, November 27, 2026
KNBA’s TOP STORIES:
GOVERNOR’S INAUGURATION. A swearing in ceremony and inauguration celebration for Gov.-elect Jonathan Kreiss-Tomkins, also known as JKT, and Lt. Gov-elect Zac Johnson will take place in Sitka and Juneau on Monday, Dec. 7.
CLEMENCY: Governor Mike Dunleavy granted executive clemency to three people on Wednesday.
OFFICER INVOLVED SHOOTING: Anchorage police say Isaiah Homan, who was shot by an officer Sunday after coming down the stairs with a shotgun, now faces assault charges tied to a domestic violence call.
PROPELLER FATAL: A Wasilla woman died after walking into a spinning plane propeller in Big Lake on Tuesday. Alaska State Troopers say the woman drove onto the taxiway at the Big Lake Airport while a plan was landing, got out of the vehicle and walked into the propeller.
ANCHORAGE HOUSING. The city of Anchorage and developers credit a change in policies to a rise in construction for duplexes and other kinds of multi-family housing. Alaska Public Media’s Hannah Flor reports.
SITKA SEA LIONS. Alaskans have a lot of unusual problems, like in Sitka, where people sometimes must deal with aggressive sea lions. Experts have a simple saying to prevent sea lion behavior from escalating: “Take the lead, do not feed.”