KNBA’s Top Stories:

DAN SULLIVAN: Republican U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan conceded Tuesday that he lost reelection to the seat he’s held for nearly 12 years.

Yereth Rosen/Alaska Beacon Lt. Gov. Nancy Dahlstrom and Division of Elections Director Carol Beecher listen to testimony at a July 27, 2026 hearing in Anchorage on Ballot Measure 2.

VOTER INFORMATION: Alaska Lt. Gov. Nancy Dahlstrom announced Monday the state is terminating its agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice to share uncensored voter information with the federal government, effective immediately (Alaska Beacon story).

Courtesy, Alaska Beacon/ Stoel Rives LLP Jim Torgerson has been selected as the next attorney general by Gov.-elect Jonathan Kreiss-Tomkins.

ATTORNEY GENERAL: The incoming governor’s appointment for Attorney General, Jim Torgerson, draws bipartisan praise.

FATAL FIRE: Investigators believe flammable material placed too close to a heating source in the home’s living room caused the fire that claimed the life of a Nuiqsut man last week.

Berett Wilber/Alaska Public Media The Kobuk River runs through the Ambler Mining district, where a new road would be built to connect the Northwest Arctic with the Dalton Highway to Fairbanks.

BOARD OF GAME: The Alaska Board of Game rejected a plan last week to close land along the proposed Ambler Road to hunting and trapping. The seven-member board sets the state’s hunting and trapping rules. It opposed the closure by a six to one vote. KOTZ's Desiree Hagen reports on how the board arrived at this decision.