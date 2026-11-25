KNBA Newscast: Wednesday, November 25, 2026
KNBA’s Top Stories:
DAN SULLIVAN: Republican U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan conceded Tuesday that he lost reelection to the seat he’s held for nearly 12 years.
VOTER INFORMATION: Alaska Lt. Gov. Nancy Dahlstrom announced Monday the state is terminating its agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice to share uncensored voter information with the federal government, effective immediately (Alaska Beacon story).
ATTORNEY GENERAL: The incoming governor’s appointment for Attorney General, Jim Torgerson, draws bipartisan praise.
FATAL FIRE: Investigators believe flammable material placed too close to a heating source in the home’s living room caused the fire that claimed the life of a Nuiqsut man last week.
BOARD OF GAME: The Alaska Board of Game rejected a plan last week to close land along the proposed Ambler Road to hunting and trapping. The seven-member board sets the state’s hunting and trapping rules. It opposed the closure by a six to one vote. KOTZ's Desiree Hagen reports on how the board arrived at this decision.