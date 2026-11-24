KNBA’S Top Stories:

MARY PELTOLA'S CHIEF OF STAFF: Senator-elect Mary Peltola has made a big first step. She’s hired her Raina Thiele as her chief of staff. She worked in the Obama and Biden administrations.

Rhonda McBride/KNBA Ballot fed into voting machine at Northstar Elementary School in Anchorage on election day, Nov. 3, 2026.

ELECTIONS CERTIFIED: The 2026 Election has just about been put to bed. The Division of Elections certified the results yesterday. Candidates do have a five-day window to challenge the results or ask for a recount.

Courtesy, Alaska Beacon/ Stoel Rives LLP Jim Torgerson has been selected as the next attorney general by Gov.-elect Jonathan Kreiss-Tomkins.

ATTORNEY GENERAL: Gov.-elect Jonathan Kreiss-Tomkins has announced his hire for Attorney General — Jim Torgeson, a longtime Anchorage-based trial lawyer.

Samantha Watson/KYUK Aniak Elder Clara Morgan gives public testimony at the Donlin Gold Project Draft Supplemental Environmental Impact Statement public hearing in Aniak on Oct. 16, 2026.



DONLIN MINE: Earlier this fall, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers released a court-ordered study examining what would happen if contaminants were to leak from the proposed Donlin Gold mine. As KYUK’s Samantha Watson reports, that report comes as the project is in the final stages of permitting.

Courtesy/Amber Morris Fairbanks resident Amber Morris spotted a couple Waymo test vehicles near Fairbanks International Airport on No. 14, 2026.



SELF-DRIVING CARS COME TO FAIRBANKS: Moose, ice fog, frost heaves: Fairbanks roads are tough. Now a company wants to test its self-driving cars. As the Alaska Desk’s Shelby Herbert reports, this caught locals off guard.

Rhonda McBride/KNBA The Tustumena arrives in Homer on September 17, 2023.

TUSTUMENA REPAIRS: A collision with pilings in Whittier punched a hole in the Tustumena’s bow. The Alaska Marine Highway says the damage to the state ferry can be repaired, but it will likely be out of service until Saturday night.