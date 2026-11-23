KNBA’s Top Stories:

APD SHOOTING:Anchorage Police are investigating another officer involved shooting early Sunday morning that stemmed from a domestic violence call at an apartment on East 76th Avenue.

Gabby Salgado/KYUK The Bethel Police Department in 2025.

BETHEL SHOOTING: State investigators have concluded that two Bethel police officers were legally justified in using deadly force during a shooting last June. As KYUK’s Evan Erickson reports, the incident began with a domestic violence, which led to the officers shooting and killing a man at his home.

Margaret Sutherland / KNOM The Alaska Court System's Nome Courthouse.

JURY DUTY: Jury summons for nearly 10,000 Alaskans went out this last week, but those who received them in Nome had some unexpected news. As KNOM’s Ben Townsend reports, they would be summoned for jury service for the entirety of 2027.

TRIBAL RECOGNITION: The Bering Land Bridge National Preserve earned national recognition in August for its newly renovated Heritage Center. A tribal working group from Shishmaref, Wales and Deering was instrumental in shaping the design.

Lauren Salemo/KCAW Maggie Grenier, Katie Thornsberry, and Skye Jones (left to right), students in the aquaculture program at University of Alaska Southeast in Sitka, hosted a kelp potluck.

KELP CELEBRATION: After giving out seaweed from a local mariculture farm, students at the University of Alaska Southeast in Sitka invited the community to a potluck earlier this month. As KCAW’s Lauren Salemo tells us, the gathering had one requirement: every dish had to include kelp.

Courtesy, Alaska Beacon/Photo by A&J Fotos & Getty Images An Alaska Railroad train is in motion through the Chugach National Forest near Portage.

PORT MACKENZIE: Construction on the long-awaited Port MacKenzie railroad line may start next summer. The Alaska Beacon reports that the line will connect Port MacKenzie to the railroad’s main line. Last week, the Alaska Railroad’s board of directors gave final approval for the $311 million project, to be funded mainly by the federal government.

