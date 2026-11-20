KNBA’S TOP STORIES:

U.S. SENATE RACE: ELECTION SUIT ENDS. The U.S. Department of Justice told the 9th Circuit on Thursday that it is dropping its lawsuit over Alaska's U.S. Senate election, calling the case moot. The Alaska Beacon reports that this clears the way for the state to certify Mary Peltola's win next week.

Wesley Early/Alaska Public Media Anchorage Mayor Suzanne LaFrance during an Oct. 2 press conference where she discussed her administration's proposed budget for 2027. The roughly $696 million budget was approved by the Assembly 9 to 2 on Nov. 17.

ANCHORAGE ASSEMBLY: The Assembly passes the largest city budget in its history to address rising costs. It adds no new services and taps one-time funding to cover a $15 million deficit.

Hannah Lies/Alaska Public Media Anchorage Police patrol car.

PEDESTRIAN FATALITY: Police are investigating the tenth fatal pedestrian death on Anchorage streets this year. A person died on Wednesday evening, after being struck by a vehicle on Benson Boulevard between Denali and Gambell streets.

Courtesy/Heatherdale Resources Prince of Wales Island.

THORNE BAY: Crews on Prince of Wales Island have found the car that went into the Thorne River on Nov. 12. Kayleigh Favor, 13, and her mother, Kelly Jenkins, 34, both of Craig, were inside. A third family member got out safely.

Courtesy, Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities. Flooding in Kipnuk on Nov. 18, 2026.

KIPNUK FLOODING: Bering Sea storm flooding reached the village of Kipnuk, but officials say everyone is safe and the waters have receded.

From left to right this is Lillian Stone, Doris Hugo-Shavings, Esther Suŋauraq Hugo, Susan Meikana-Morry, and Representative Jeff Hurd. / Courtesy, Katie Stewart

SUBSISTENCE HUNTING: Anaktuvuk Pass leaders have asked Congress to make their ATV hunting access to the Gates of the Arctic National Park permanent. Congressman Nick Begich has introduced a bill that would do that, but as the Alaska Desk’s Alena Naiden reports, it still faces a long road to becoming law.

Courtesy/KNOM Mission Aerial of Pilgrim Hot Springs farm near Nome.

GEOTHERMAL PLANT: Construction is set to begin next summer on a geothermal power plant and microgrid at Pilgrim Hot Springs, a popular summer spot with natural hot springs and lodging near Nome.