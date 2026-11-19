KNBA’s Top Stories:

MARY PELTOLA: Senator-Elect Mary Peltola, in an interview with Native America Calling host Shawn Spruce, says one key to her campaign’s success is that it embraced Alaska’s diversity.

Samantha Watson/KYUK U.S. Senate candidate Mary Peltola speaks at a campaign rally held at the Bethel VFW hall on Nov. 1, 2026.

ELECTION ANALYSIS: Former state senator Reggie Joule, a Democrat, and conservative talk show host Mike Porcaro weigh in on how Mary Peltola was able to beat a two-term Republican incumbent.

James Daggett/Alaska Public Media U.S. Rep. Nick Begich speaks at a joint election night event with U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan on Nov. 3, 2026.

RANKED CHOICE TABULATIONS: After the Division of Elections calculated Ranked Choice Votes yesterday, Rep. Nick Begich won his bid for re-election for the U.S. House. The Republican had a 2.7 percent lead over Independent candidate Bill Hill, an Athabascan from Naknek, who is a commercial fisherman and retired teacher.

KNOM file photo. Judge Romano DiBenedetto.

JUDICIAL INVESTIGATION: For Alaska Natives in the Nome area, a judge’s conduct on the bench has been at the center of a state investigation. On Tuesday, the Alaska Commission on Judicial Conduct voted to recommend former Nome Superior Court Judge Romano DiBenedetto be removed from office. As KNOM’s Ben Townsend reports, this follows a lengthy investigation into alleged misconduct, that included demeaning Alaska Natives.

KNOM file photo. Judge Romano DiBenedetto.

MILITARY TUNNEL: In recent years, the federal government has cut back on climate research. But the military has a practical reason to keep studying a warming Arctic: Its ability to operate there may depend on it. The Alaska Desk’s Shelby Herbert visited an Army permafrost lab to see how scientists are studying changes in the frozen ground.