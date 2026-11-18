KNBA’s Top Stories:

MARY PELTOLA MAKES HISTORY: The Democrat has topped the 50 percent threshold to unseat Republican Dan Sullivan. The Associated Press has called the race for Peltola, setting the stage for her to become the first Alaska Native to serve in the U.S. Senate.

Rhonda McBride/KNBA Ballot fed into voting machine at Northstar Elementary School, a midtown Anchorage polling station on Nov. 3, 2026.

TABULATION DAY: The Alaska Division of Elections is scheduled to finish counting ballots today. They’ll also tabulate ranked choice winners in races where no candidate got more than 50% of the first-choice vote, which includes the race for the U.S. House and more than a dozen legislative seats.

Liz Ruskin/Alaska Public Media Sen. Lisa Murkowski at the U.S. Capitol on Oct. 31, 2023. Liz Ruskin/Alaska Public Media

MURKOWSKI REACTS: Sen. Lisa Murkowski says the nation sent an unmistakable message in the midterms, and she's ready to work with Mary Peltola.

Avery Ellfeldt/KHNS The village of Klukwan on a clear summer day in 2025.

KLUKWAN TURNOUT: The native village of Klukwan near Haines had the highest voter turnout of any precinct in Alaska during the general election earlier this month.

Ben Townsend/ KNOM Sea ice offshore of Nome breaks up, February 2025.

SEA ICE AS A TOOL. For generations, subsistence users in the Bering Strait region have relied on their knowledge of the ice, weather and even the clouds above to navigate frozen waters safely. Now, researchers are looking to combine that traditional knowledge with modern technology. As KNOM’s Ben Townsend tell us, they hope it will improve sea ice forecasts.