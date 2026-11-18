KNBA Newscast: Wednesday, November 18, 2026
KNBA’s Top Stories:
MARY PELTOLA MAKES HISTORY: The Democrat has topped the 50 percent threshold to unseat Republican Dan Sullivan. The Associated Press has called the race for Peltola, setting the stage for her to become the first Alaska Native to serve in the U.S. Senate.
TABULATION DAY: The Alaska Division of Elections is scheduled to finish counting ballots today. They’ll also tabulate ranked choice winners in races where no candidate got more than 50% of the first-choice vote, which includes the race for the U.S. House and more than a dozen legislative seats.
MURKOWSKI REACTS: Sen. Lisa Murkowski says the nation sent an unmistakable message in the midterms, and she's ready to work with Mary Peltola.
KLUKWAN TURNOUT: The native village of Klukwan near Haines had the highest voter turnout of any precinct in Alaska during the general election earlier this month.
SEA ICE AS A TOOL. For generations, subsistence users in the Bering Strait region have relied on their knowledge of the ice, weather and even the clouds above to navigate frozen waters safely. Now, researchers are looking to combine that traditional knowledge with modern technology. As KNOM’s Ben Townsend tell us, they hope it will improve sea ice forecasts.