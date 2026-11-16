KNBA Newscast: Monday, November 16, 2026

KNBA’s Top Stories:

ELECTION UPDATE: The Associated Press estimates 97% of the Alaska ballots are now counted, but it has not called one of the mostly closely watched races in the country. As of Saturday, Democrat Mary Peltola was extremely close to having more than 50 percent of the vote in her battle to unseat the Republican incumbent, Sen. Dan Sullivan. In Alaska’s U.S. House race, Republican Congressman Nick Begich has 47.7% of the vote. Independent Bill Hill trails with 41.7%.

Eric Stone/Alaska Public Media Jonathan Kreiss-Tomkins speaks to a reporter on Election Day, Nov. 3, outside a polling site at the University of Alaska Anchorage.

GOVERNOR-ELECT: On Friday, the Associated Press called the race for governor, declaring Democrat Jonathan Kreiss-Tomkins the winner. As of the last Division of Elections count, he has 50.9% of votes, which is more than his three Republican rivals combined. As Alaska Public Media Eric Stone reports, Kreiss-Tomkins is set to announce the chairs of his transition team this week.

Rhonda McBride/KNBA Ballot fed into voting machine at Northstar Elementary School, a midtown Anchorage polling station on Nov. 3, 2026.

BALLOT MEASURE 2: Alaska’s election system will stay as it is. The Associated Press has called Ballot Measure 2, which voters rejected by about a seven percent margin.

Alix Soliman/KTOO Seikoonie Fran Houston paints black tears on Keeyées Tláa Moriah Hayes’ cheeks at the Cascade Point protest on the Capitol steps on Nov. 13, 2026.

JUNEAU FERRY TERMINAL PROTEST: More than 150 people gathered at Juneau’s Dimond Courthouse Plaza across from the Capitol on Friday to speak out against the state’s proposed Cascade Point Ferry Terminal. As KTOO’s Alix Soliman reports, the area holds cultural and spiritual significance to the Áak’w Kwáan and includes sacred burial sites.

Courtesy, Alaska Zoo The Alaska Zoo's staff got close to Meatball, the stowaway opossum found in Juneau earlier this year.

REMEMBERING MEATBALL: The Alaska Zoo announces the passing of Meatball, a stowaway opossum who was found in Juneau and housed at the Zoo earlier this year.

