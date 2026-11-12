KNBA NEWSCAST: Thursday, November 12, 2026

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ELECTION UPDATE: Alaska’s Senate race tightens and the governor’s race remains unsettled as thousands of ballots await counting—with more results expected tomorrow.

Ashlyn O'Hara/KDLL

Clockwise from lower left, Paul Whitney, Chuck Winters, Chera Wackler and Dan Nelson participate in a candidate forum on Oct. 21, 2026 in Soldotna, Alaska.

SOLDOTNA MAYOR'S RACE: The saying that “Every vote counts” resonated in Soldotna yesterday. After a recount, Mayor Paul Whitney pulled ahead of his challenger by one vote. His opponent was ahead on election night, but absentee and question ballots changed the outcome.

Matt Faubion/Alaska Public Media Dempsey Woods Jr. hugs Walter Sampson after receiving the Alaska Federation of Natives’ Gin'tith Richard Frank Military Award in Anchorage on Oct. 23, 2026.

KOTZEBUE VETERAN. On Veterans Day yesterday, the community of Kotzebue celebrated Dempsy Woods Jr., whose family’s military service spans three generations. As KOTZ’s Desiree Hagen reports, Woods carried on that tradition of service under some extraordinary circumstances.

Courtesy, Kelly Graf University of Kansas anthropology professor Kelly Graf (black shirt, closest to camera) watches as students Miles Roggero, Kyle Kohlstedt, Isaac Toups and Mia Harbort work to expand excavation at the Shég’ Xdaltth’i’ site in 2026.

ANCIENT DWELLING: Unearthing a home—and 13,800 years of history: researchers near Nenana reveal what may be the Western Hemisphere’s oldest known dwelling.