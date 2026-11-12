KNBA NEWSCAST: Thursday, November 12, 2026
KNBA’s Top Stories:
ELECTION UPDATE: Alaska’s Senate race tightens and the governor’s race remains unsettled as thousands of ballots await counting—with more results expected tomorrow.
SOLDOTNA MAYOR'S RACE: The saying that “Every vote counts” resonated in Soldotna yesterday. After a recount, Mayor Paul Whitney pulled ahead of his challenger by one vote. His opponent was ahead on election night, but absentee and question ballots changed the outcome.
KOTZEBUE VETERAN. On Veterans Day yesterday, the community of Kotzebue celebrated Dempsy Woods Jr., whose family’s military service spans three generations. As KOTZ’s Desiree Hagen reports, Woods carried on that tradition of service under some extraordinary circumstances.
ANCIENT DWELLING: Unearthing a home—and 13,800 years of history: researchers near Nenana reveal what may be the Western Hemisphere’s oldest known dwelling.